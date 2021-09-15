12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares moved upwards by 49.93% to $11.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares increased by 13.99% to $11.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares rose 4.94% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock rose 4.93% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $36.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
Losers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares decreased by 6.27% to $8.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares fell 4.06% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock fell 3.76% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $268.4 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 3.19% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 2.82% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 2.69% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.6 million.
