12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:10am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 20.67% to $14.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.3 million.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock increased by 9.02% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock rose 4.11% to $13.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 3.81% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $28.89. The company's market cap stands at $647.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares declined by 14.21% to $0.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 9.99% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 4.53% to $10.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.2 million.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock decreased by 3.1% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock declined by 2.62% to $24.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 2.44% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.

 

 

 

