12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) shares moved upwards by 44.37% to $29.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.0 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock increased by 41.43% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) stock moved upwards by 26.96% to $42.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares moved upwards by 18.67% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares rose 15.68% to $7.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) shares increased by 8.15% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.2 million.
Losers
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares fell 50.55% to $7.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.7 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 40.18% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock decreased by 9.24% to $15.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock fell 7.67% to $17.95. The company's market cap stands at $628.9 million.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) stock fell 5.64% to $54.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares fell 5.01% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
