10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 8:06am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 12.42% to $0.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $8.59. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock increased by 3.94% to $46.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 3.81% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares declined by 5.58% to $24.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 3.46% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $312.5 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares declined by 3.41% to $11.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.7 million.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock declined by 2.41% to $27.97. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

 

 

 

