10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock increased by 12.22% to $8.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 6.54% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.9 million.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares increased by 5.61% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock rose 4.42% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) stock decreased by 14.64% to $5.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares decreased by 6.88% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 4.98% to $17.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 2.82% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock fell 2.15% to $10.51. The company's market cap stands at $344.2 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 1.89% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
