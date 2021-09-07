 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:22am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock increased by 12.22% to $8.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 6.54% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.9 million.
  • Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares increased by 5.61% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock rose 4.42% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) stock decreased by 14.64% to $5.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares decreased by 6.88% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 4.98% to $17.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 2.82% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock fell 2.15% to $10.51. The company's market cap stands at $344.2 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 1.89% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

 

 

 

