12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares increased by 10.76% to $69.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 10.53% to $26.64. The company's market cap stands at $645.6 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock moved upwards by 9.38% to $84.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock rose 8.15% to $76.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares increased by 7.3% to $39.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock rose 6.61% to $64.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
Losers
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock declined by 6.18% to $20.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares decreased by 2.17% to $5.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares fell 1.89% to $386.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 1.86% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $914.3 million.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares fell 1.6% to $260.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
