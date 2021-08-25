 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 25.49% to $19.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $242.7 million.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 12.61% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.8 million.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares moved upwards by 11.65% to $51.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares increased by 9.88% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.8 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares increased by 9.57% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares increased by 9.36% to $9.93. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares fell 22.48% to $91.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock decreased by 7.09% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares decreased by 7.02% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 6.14% to $33.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares decreased by 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) shares fell 4.15% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

