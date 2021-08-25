12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 25.49% to $19.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $242.7 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 12.61% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.8 million.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares moved upwards by 11.65% to $51.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares increased by 9.88% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.8 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares increased by 9.57% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares increased by 9.36% to $9.93. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares fell 22.48% to $91.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock decreased by 7.09% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares decreased by 7.02% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 6.14% to $33.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares decreased by 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) shares fell 4.15% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
