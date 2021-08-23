 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 8:12am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock increased by 64.84% to $6.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock moved upwards by 22.77% to $26.47. The company's market cap stands at $997.4 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 22.25% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock moved upwards by 14.43% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares increased by 12.4% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $202.7 million.
  • Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $5.74. The company's market cap stands at $874.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock decreased by 29.23% to $13.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares fell 8.06% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares decreased by 5.89% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) stock declined by 5.84% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock decreased by 5.78% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares decreased by 4.67% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

