12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock increased by 64.84% to $6.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock moved upwards by 22.77% to $26.47. The company's market cap stands at $997.4 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 22.25% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock moved upwards by 14.43% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares increased by 12.4% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $202.7 million.
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $5.74. The company's market cap stands at $874.1 million.
Losers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock decreased by 29.23% to $13.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares fell 8.06% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares decreased by 5.89% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) stock declined by 5.84% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock decreased by 5.78% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares decreased by 4.67% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
