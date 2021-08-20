11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock moved upwards by 74.65% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares rose 13.44% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares increased by 13.36% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock rose 12.49% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.0 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares moved upwards by 8.85% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
Losers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 49.96% to $0.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 45.09% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 13.58% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares declined by 11.25% to $76.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock decreased by 9.56% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock fell 8.74% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.5 million.
