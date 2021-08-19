 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares increased by 97.28% to $1.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares moved upwards by 75.04% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares rose 13.3% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock moved upwards by 11.57% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares increased by 9.61% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock fell 59.1% to $4.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock decreased by 8.4% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock fell 7.81% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock declined by 7.64% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $237.1 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares decreased by 7.39% to $12.91. The company's market cap stands at $627.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares fell 7.18% to $25.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

