12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares rose 20.37% to $3.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock increased by 14.71% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $963.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock moved upwards by 13.61% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $383.3 million.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock rose 11.22% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock increased by 9.75% to $11.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares decreased by 18.34% to $2.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock fell 10.5% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares fell 8.58% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares declined by 8.05% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock declined by 7.77% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares decreased by 6.53% to $58.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
