 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares rose 20.37% to $3.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock increased by 14.71% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $963.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock moved upwards by 13.61% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $383.3 million.
  • Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock rose 11.22% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock increased by 9.75% to $11.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares decreased by 18.34% to $2.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock fell 10.5% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares fell 8.58% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares declined by 8.05% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock declined by 7.77% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares decreased by 6.53% to $58.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CANO + APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops After FDA Clinical Hold On Another Blood Cancer Study
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Cano Health, Lithium Americas
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com