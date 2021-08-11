12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock moved upwards by 68.21% to $2.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock increased by 10.76% to $20.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 9.3% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares moved upwards by 8.05% to $16.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares rose 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock decreased by 7.91% to $46.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock fell 7.4% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares decreased by 7.25% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares decreased by 6.65% to $83.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock decreased by 6.26% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $391.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares fell 5.48% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
