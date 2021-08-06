 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares increased by 19.38% to $35.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock rose 16.23% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.9 million.
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) stock moved upwards by 13.17% to $27.75. The company's market cap stands at $919.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares rose 12.14% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock increased by 11.16% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.8 million.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares rose 9.87% to $22.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares fell 35.08% to $2.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $346.2 million.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock fell 28.93% to $26.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) stock fell 14.66% to $21.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares declined by 13.64% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares declined by 12.99% to $13.4. The company's market cap stands at $334.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock fell 11.1% to $210.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

