10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $4400 to $4100. Amazon shares fell 6.5% to $3,364.80 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. raised Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) price target from $117 to $134. Yum! Brands shares rose 6.3% to close at $130.31 on Thursday.
- Keybanc lowered the price target on Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) from $89 to $75. Pinterest shares dipped 21% to $56.92 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) price target from $430 to $460. Twilio shares fell 2.1% to $384.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) price target from $443 to $455. S&P Global shares rose 2.9% to close at $423.57 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) from $425 to $475. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 0.6% to close at $406.69 on Thursday.
- Baird raised SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) price target from $124 to $130. SPS Commerce shares gained 0.8% to $101.15 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) from $350 to $475. West Pharmaceutical shares gained 0.1% to $405.02 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) price target from $186 to $175. Zendesk shares fell 6.3% to $141.10 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target on DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from $485 to $500. DexCom shares rose 1.7% to $463.75 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings