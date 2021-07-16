12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 16.72% to $3.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 15.45% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.5 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 10.43% to $11.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares moved upwards by 9.21% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $986.7 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares increased by 5.63% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
Losers
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock fell 9.06% to $12.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares decreased by 5.46% to $7.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.9 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares fell 5.37% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares fell 4.85% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 3.18% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $152.1 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell 2.31% to $6.36. The company's market cap stands at $253.5 million.
