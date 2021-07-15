 Skip to main content

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares increased by 13.94% to $8.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 6.65% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 7.66% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 6.93% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock fell 5.74% to $158.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares fell 5.54% to $16.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 4.89% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 4.17% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $444.8 million.

 

 

 

