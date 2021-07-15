 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares rose 13.66% to $1.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock rose 9.44% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock rose 7.95% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $939.2 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock rose 5.81% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares decreased by 12.21% to $57.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock decreased by 11.7% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $228.3 million.
  • XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares fell 11.46% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $479.7 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares declined by 7.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares declined by 6.75% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 million.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock declined by 6.63% to $16.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

