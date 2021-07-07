 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) stock rose 9.32% to $7.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $198.8 million.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 4.87% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares increased by 4.17% to $16.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) stock increased by 4.1% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 7.09% to $4.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares declined by 1.83% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $224.5 million.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock fell 1.39% to $57.15. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.

 

 

 

