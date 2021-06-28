 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 7.44% to $8.8 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $4.05.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares rose 4.42% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million.
  • BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) stock rose 4.03% to $10.58.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares increased by 3.75% to $11.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 5.0% to $19.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $371.3 million.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock declined by 2.89% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 2.85% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock fell 2.29% to $23.56. The company's market cap stands at $253.4 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock fell 2.29% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) shares declined by 2.26% to $67.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion.

 

 

 

