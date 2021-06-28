12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 7.44% to $8.8 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $4.05.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares rose 4.42% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) stock rose 4.03% to $10.58.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares increased by 3.75% to $11.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 5.0% to $19.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $371.3 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock declined by 2.89% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 2.85% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock fell 2.29% to $23.56. The company's market cap stands at $253.4 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock fell 2.29% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) shares declined by 2.26% to $67.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion.
