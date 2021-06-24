10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $8.0 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock rose 4.61% to $13.6.
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) shares increased by 4.53% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares increased by 3.61% to $23.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) stock increased by 3.27% to $15.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 3.0% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.4 million.
Losers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock declined by 4.42% to $1.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $671.5 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 3.71% to $10.67. The company's market cap stands at $205.0 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares fell 2.91% to $9.78.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares fell 1.14% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
