 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 4.88% to $44.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 4.85% to $16.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.8 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $16.76. The company's market cap stands at $272.0 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 3.9% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $612.3 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 3.69% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $365.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares decreased by 6.22% to $12.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 billion.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares decreased by 5.23% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares fell 1.82% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) stock fell 1.78% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion.
  • TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock fell 1.72% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $515.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AMC + CUEN)

Short Seller Melvin Capital's YTD Losses Widen To 44% Amid Latest Surge In Stonks Like GameStop, AMC: Report
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stonks Find Their Groove Back In Early Pre-Market After Thursday's Slump; AMC, UWM, ContextLogic Surge
WallStreetBets Activity Drops As Stonks Tank, ContextLogic, Cleveland-Cliffs, AMC See Highest Interest
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers