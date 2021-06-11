10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 4.88% to $44.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 4.85% to $16.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.8 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $16.76. The company's market cap stands at $272.0 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 3.9% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $612.3 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 3.69% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $365.2 million.
Losers
- Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares decreased by 6.22% to $12.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 billion.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares decreased by 5.23% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares fell 1.82% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) stock fell 1.78% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock fell 1.72% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $515.6 million.
