12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $7.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.7 million.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares rose 12.82% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) stock increased by 9.47% to $22.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares rose 8.19% to $3.3.
  • NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock increased by 7.72% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares declined by 38.14% to $5.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares declined by 16.04% to $9.06. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock declined by 10.08% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock declined by 7.05% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.1 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares declined by 6.72% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.1 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares decreased by 5.86% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

 

 

 

