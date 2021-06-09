12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares moved upwards by 17.63% to $8.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares rose 13.96% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 13.74% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $150.2 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock increased by 11.95% to $11.99.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock rose 10.07% to $17.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 6.6% to $16.29. The company's market cap stands at $582.9 million.
Losers
- Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) stock decreased by 4.98% to $7.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares declined by 4.52% to $44.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 3.75% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 2.54% to $23.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 2.48% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 2.3% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
