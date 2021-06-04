9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares rose 7.05% to $4.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $243.0 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares increased by 5.33% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock increased by 3.8% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $11.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 2.83% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares declined by 3.63% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.0 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares fell 2.74% to $10.68.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares declined by 2.33% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares decreased by 1.64% to $9.02.
