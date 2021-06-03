 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock rose 31.6% to $3.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.5 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 11.97% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares increased by 4.79% to $63.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock rose 4.14% to $64.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 4.0% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.9 million.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $24.99. The company's market cap stands at $743.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares declined by 9.9% to $20.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) stock fell 9.68% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 7.02% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares decreased by 5.55% to $46.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares decreased by 5.52% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares decreased by 5.49% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ECOM + CMBM)

Cambium Networks Prices Secondary Equity Offering by Selling Stakeholder at 16.5% Discount
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers