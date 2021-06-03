12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock rose 31.6% to $3.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.5 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 11.97% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares increased by 4.79% to $63.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock rose 4.14% to $64.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 4.0% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.9 million.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $24.99. The company's market cap stands at $743.0 million.
Losers
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares declined by 9.9% to $20.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) stock fell 9.68% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 7.02% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares decreased by 5.55% to $46.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares decreased by 5.52% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares decreased by 5.49% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
