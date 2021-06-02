12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) shares moved upwards by 66.55% to $33.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock moved upwards by 46.89% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock moved upwards by 26.47% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock rose 13.1% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $112.1 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 10.19% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock increased by 8.02% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.1 million.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock decreased by 15.93% to $64.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock declined by 10.51% to $19.76. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock fell 4.28% to $9.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.5 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 4.2% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 3.88% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock decreased by 3.87% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
