12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $19.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares increased by 5.3% to $26.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares increased by 5.03% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 4.57% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 4.56% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
Losers
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares declined by 5.27% to $36.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 3.94% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock declined by 3.21% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.08% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares fell 2.83% to $63.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 2.15% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.
