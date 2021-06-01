 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock increased by 12.65% to $9.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $434.5 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares increased by 10.54% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $621.2 million.
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares rose 9.62% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock increased by 9.12% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.7 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares increased by 8.94% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock increased by 8.88% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock fell 11.34% to $6.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock fell 7.55% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock decreased by 7.17% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.6 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock decreased by 5.24% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock decreased by 4.74% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock fell 4.5% to $19.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

 

