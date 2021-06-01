12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares increased by 8.77% to $2.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 8.73% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 6.0% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $204.1 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 4.5% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $193.7 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 4.27% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
Losers
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares declined by 7.4% to $42.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 4.31% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 2.7% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 2.11% to $4.18.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) stock declined by 1.8% to $41.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares decreased by 1.57% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
