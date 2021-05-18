 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares increased by 6.51% to $10.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.9 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares rose 5.5% to $8.62. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 billion.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock increased by 4.37% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock increased by 4.07% to $11.5.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $15.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock decreased by 7.85% to $7.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 5.21% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock fell 3.74% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock declined by 3.29% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.
  • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares declined by 2.29% to $9.61. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 2.23% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

