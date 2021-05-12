12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares moved upwards by 11.59% to $6.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock increased by 5.74% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $522.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares increased by 5.51% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares rose 5.35% to $30.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares rose 5.26% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $23.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 9.1% to $2.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 6.43% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock decreased by 5.47% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.2 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares decreased by 4.25% to $28.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock decreased by 4.15% to $61.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock declined by 4.11% to $32.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
