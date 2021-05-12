 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares moved upwards by 11.59% to $6.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock increased by 5.74% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $522.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares increased by 5.51% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares rose 5.35% to $30.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares rose 5.26% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $23.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 9.1% to $2.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 6.43% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock decreased by 5.47% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.2 million.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares decreased by 4.25% to $28.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock decreased by 4.15% to $61.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock declined by 4.11% to $32.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APEI + BEDU)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
American Public Education: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers