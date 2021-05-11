 Skip to main content

The Daily Stock Watchlist From 'Money Mitch': Box, Sprouts And More
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2021 10:44am   Comments
Mitch Hoch discussed the stocks he will be watching Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Money Mitch."

Hoch likes the technical setup on Box Inc (NYSE: BOX). The stock broke out of its downward trend on Monday, he said, adding that he will be watching to see if it's able to hold the $21 level.

The "Money Mitch" host is also watching Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) in the data storage space. He will be watching to see if the stock can make a move above the $25 level on Tuesday. 

Hoch will also be watching the consumer defensive sector on Tuesday. Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is starting to trend upwards, he said, adding that if it pulls back Tuesday, he will be looking for a bounce-back up to the $39 level. 

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is another stock in the consumer defensive sector with a chart that is starting to build on a technical basis, Hoch said. 

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) is the only outperforming stock Hoch owns right now. He told traders to keep an eye on the stock moving forward.

