12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 10.14% to $3.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $18.7.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares rose 3.69% to $47.98. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 3.65% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 3.45% to $53.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 3.33% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $109.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares declined by 5.87% to $27.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock declined by 2.16% to $18.2.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock fell 2.13% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares decreased by 1.96% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock decreased by 1.96% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $378.7 million.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares declined by 1.74% to $56.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

 

 

 

