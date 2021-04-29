12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock rose 16.9% to $4.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock rose 8.44% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.3 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock rose 8.11% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares rose 7.14% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock rose 7.1% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $167.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) stock rose 6.69% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $146.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares declined by 11.21% to $122.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock decreased by 5.09% to $107.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) stock decreased by 2.99% to $17.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock decreased by 2.9% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $99.3 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 2.18% to $36.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock fell 1.94% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
