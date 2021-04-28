12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock moved upwards by 14.1% to $2.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $4.51.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock rose 9.66% to $31.54. The company's market cap stands at $787.5 million.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares increased by 8.6% to $17.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock moved upwards by 7.23% to $4.3.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares moved upwards by 5.76% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.9 million.
Losers
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock declined by 22.4% to $40.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $673.9 million.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock declined by 17.31% to $17.78. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock decreased by 6.94% to $42.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares fell 6.42% to $36.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 5.46% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares fell 4.38% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers