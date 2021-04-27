 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $25.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock increased by 7.21% to $188.5. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 6.85% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $514.5 million.
  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.9 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $27.49.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares declined by 8.01% to $57.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock decreased by 2.22% to $13.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 1.69% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock declined by 1.32% to $197.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

