10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock rose 31.13% to $12.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $389.3 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $22.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.9 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $10.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares rose 3.81% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock decreased by 6.17% to $1.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares declined by 3.64% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.
  • Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares fell 2.24% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.3 million.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares fell 1.7% to $2.9.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock fell 1.5% to $75.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock fell 1.45% to $114.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 billion.

 

 

 

