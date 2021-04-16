12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares rose 11.13% to $11.32 during Friday's regular session. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 113.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock increased by 10.26% to $8.64. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 19.7 million, which is 1378.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $853.0 million.
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares increased by 9.92% to $15.17. As of 08:06 EST, Chinook Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 202.8K, which is 164.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $642.8 million.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) stock increased by 9.81% to $14.54. Trading volume for Talis Biomedical's stock is 138.0K as of 08:06 EST. This is 33.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares rose 9.36% to $16.81. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares, making up 10.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.7 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $5.27. Seelos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 48.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.5 million.
Losers
- Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shares decreased by 18.25% to $17.7 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Terns Pharmaceuticals's stock is 54.5K as of 08:06 EST. This is 20.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock declined by 17.14% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 10.1 million, which is 68.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.1 million.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock decreased by 15.73% to $46.0. As of 08:06 EST, Atea Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 940.5K, which is 287.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares fell 12.81% to $20.83. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 85.2K, which is 39.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock fell 12.2% to $1.8. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 84.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares decreased by 12.17% to $1.3. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 416.3K shares, making up 8.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
