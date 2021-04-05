12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares rose 47.29% to $5.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares moved upwards by 43.26% to $63.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock increased by 36.4% to $5.47.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock increased by 21.56% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares increased by 20.66% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock rose 18.24% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock declined by 26.76% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock declined by 15.63% to $21.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares declined by 14.22% to $79.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock decreased by 12.72% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock decreased by 9.75% to $13.9.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 9.4% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $101.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
