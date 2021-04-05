 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 22.09% to $32.6 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 19.07% to $17.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.7 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares rose 18.8% to $15.86.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) stock rose 10.41% to $21.1. The company's market cap stands at $184.5 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 10.25% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 10.11% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $319.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares declined by 8.14% to $5.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 8.02% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock decreased by 5.53% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.7 million.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares fell 4.91% to $22.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.9 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares decreased by 4.71% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $817.5 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares decreased by 4.46% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.

 

 

 

