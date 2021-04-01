12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $33.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $13.2. The company's market cap stands at $703.8 million.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) shares rose 5.02% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $636.4 million.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares increased by 4.8% to $112.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 billion.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.9 million.
Losers
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock declined by 11.72% to $113.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 billion.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) stock decreased by 10.8% to $26.37. The company's market cap stands at $718.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock fell 4.06% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock decreased by 3.0% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock declined by 2.19% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares declined by 1.85% to $9.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.5 million.
