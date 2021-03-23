12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock increased by 41.6% to $3.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock rose 31.65% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock moved upwards by 28.13% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.6 million.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares moved upwards by 18.14% to $45.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock moved upwards by 13.52% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $444.3 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 12.06% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.
Losers
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares declined by 69.97% to $10.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $367.7 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock declined by 24.68% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock fell 23.72% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.3 million.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares decreased by 19.58% to $44.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares decreased by 14.06% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.4 million.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares decreased by 9.75% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $350.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers