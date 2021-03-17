12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock rose 7.06% to $29.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares rose 3.32% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.2 million.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares increased by 3.22% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $366.0 million.
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares rose 2.93% to $256.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 2.75% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock increased by 2.38% to $201.0. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 9.87% to $3.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.7 million.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares declined by 9.5% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares decreased by 7.74% to $46.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock declined by 7.55% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares decreased by 6.83% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 6.75% to $9.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $842.5 million.
