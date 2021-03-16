11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares moved upwards by 27.47% to $16.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $160.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares increased by 6.63% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $412.2 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 5.97% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 16.63% to $6.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock decreased by 11.04% to $15.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 4.81% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 4.29% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares fell 4.1% to $45.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 3.88% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.
