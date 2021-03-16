12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares rose 30.06% to $3.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares increased by 29.08% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock rose 26.41% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock moved upwards by 22.03% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock increased by 17.39% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.0 million.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares increased by 16.93% to $13.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.8 million.
Losers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares decreased by 15.23% to $5.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares decreased by 10.77% to $22.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock fell 10.73% to $8.49. The company's market cap stands at $719.7 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock declined by 9.49% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares decreased by 8.1% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares decreased by 7.52% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
