12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 224.58% to $7.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock increased by 18.36% to $19.59. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 17.75% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 10.11% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $207.7 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock increased by 8.85% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock rose 8.28% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
Losers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 8.99% to $27.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.3 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock declined by 7.8% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $785.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 3.85% to $254.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 3.53% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $266.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 2.85% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares declined by 1.91% to $42.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
