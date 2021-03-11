 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 224.58% to $7.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock increased by 18.36% to $19.59. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 17.75% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 10.11% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $207.7 million.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock increased by 8.85% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock rose 8.28% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 8.99% to $27.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.3 million.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock declined by 7.8% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $785.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 3.85% to $254.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 3.53% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $266.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 2.85% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares declined by 1.91% to $42.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (EXPR + APRN)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Why Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Campbell Soup Reports In-Line Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers