12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 49.72% to $26.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 21.3% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $266.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares moved upwards by 19.04% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $135.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock increased by 15.49% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares increased by 13.87% to $281.16. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 13.72% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.8 million.
Losers
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock declined by 8.96% to $29.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares fell 3.19% to $11.25.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 3.07% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares fell 2.89% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $175.3 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 2.71% to $73.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 billion.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares declined by 2.51% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.9 million.
