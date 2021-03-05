12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares increased by 102.76% to $5.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock moved upwards by 51.75% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares moved upwards by 31.53% to $112.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock rose 15.91% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) stock increased by 10.35% to $12.57. The company's market cap stands at $346.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock increased by 7.77% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock declined by 25.39% to $2.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock decreased by 12.21% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock fell 10.93% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock declined by 10.77% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $257.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares declined by 8.69% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $313.0 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares fell 7.84% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
