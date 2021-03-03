9 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 16.36% to $18.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.3 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 14.85% to $7.81. The company's market cap stands at $968.9 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 12.57% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.9 million.
- First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares rose 8.1% to $38.7. The company's market cap stands at $379.2 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock rose 6.36% to $152.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock decreased by 5.37% to $39.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock declined by 1.9% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $483.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) stock declined by 1.76% to $13.98. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 billion.
