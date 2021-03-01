11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares rose 17.96% to $6.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $270.6 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares increased by 17.69% to $12.37. The company's market cap stands at $75.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 15.05% to $34.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock rose 12.74% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares increased by 11.45% to $38.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 10.88% to $48.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock fell 4.95% to $8.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares fell 3.61% to $37.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 billion.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 3.61% to $23.5. The company's market cap stands at $408.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock declined by 1.51% to $106.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 billion.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock decreased by 0.69% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers